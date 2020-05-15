Editor’s note: This is the first part of the Tribune’s recap of Mooresville’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Town Manager Randy Hemann presented a recommended $126.5 million fiscal year 2020-21 balanced budget to the Mooresville Board of Commissioners during the first of two budget workshops held May 13.
To comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s social distancing order, only 10 town employees were allowed in the meeting room with staff rotating in and out during presentations, said town Public Information Officer Kim Sellers. The meeting was live-streamed online.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic is expected have far-reaching economic impact on the town, Hemann said he was “excited about what this proposed budget achieves.” The proposed budget maintains the current property tax rate of 58 cents per valuation and does not increase water or sewer rates, he said. The proposed budget also allows the town to make progress on continued forward momentum this fiscal year and next, he said.
Also affecting this year’s proposed budget is last August’s $80 million sale of the town-owned telecommunications business Continuum and the town’s capital projects, Hemann said.
The proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget is only slightly more than last year’s $124.4 million amended budget. Each fiscal year runs July 1 — June 30.
The budget-making process began with a projected positive outlook, Hemann said. “The process began under normal economic conditions,” Hemann said. “We were actually better than normal when we began this budget just coming off the sale of Continuum.”
But as the COVID-19 crisis grew, the economic forecast took a downward turn. The proposed budget, and its projected revenue sources, were reassessed several times and the budget’s General Fund shrunk about 9 percent from an initial $78.9 million to the $70.8 million Hemann presented Wednesday.
The General Fund decreased 6.2 percent compared to last year’s amount of $75.5 million.
Making up just over half of the town’s budget, the General Fund accounts for all governmental services and town financial resources. Primary revenue sources are ad valorem, or property taxes, state-shared revenues, sales taxes, permits and fees. The major operating activities of the General Fund include general government, public safety, transportation, environmental protection and culture and recreation.
That decrease in the General Fund can be attributed, in part, to the sale of Continuum, Hemann said, because its annual $6.4 million debt payment and separate $2.5 million annual operating deficits are no longer a part of the General Fund, Hemann said.
Additionally, although the budget shows a 4.9 percent increase in property tax values due to growth, the town foresees a collection rate of 98 percent — down from 99.2 percent last fiscal year — because of the anticipated economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The forecast property tax revenue in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget totals $45 million and makes up the largest funding source for the town. Last year, the town estimated $43.2 million in property tax revenues.
A list of significant items funded by the General Fund include phase two of the East-West Connector; matching funding for NCDOT’s widening of Brawley School Road; a traffic study of the Langtree Road area; intersection improvements at Langtree Road and N.C. 115; an increase in employee retirement rates; the pay class study for public safety; the creation of several town employment positions and the phase two design of Liberty Park.
Sales tax revenue is also expected to be hit sharply as residents reduce discretionary spending, Hemann said. However, he added he expects consumer behavior to eventually change as residents begin to “crave community and crave getting back out.”
The proposed budget reflects a reduction of approximately 20 percent below actual sales tax revenues projected to be collected in fiscal year 2020, according to the budget.
The General Fund allocates $6.7 million for capital outlay and includes the replacement of 17 police patrol vehicles, three fire staff vehicles, street resurfacing and the phase two design of Liberty Park.
Hemann will likely present the proposed budget to the Board of Commissioners at its next virtual meeting Monday, May 18. No date has been set for a public hearing on the budget or when the Board of Commissioners could vote on the budget.
A budget must be approved by the board by June 30.
Here are proposed budget presentation highlights from several town departments.
PARKS AND RECREATION
THE NUMBERS
Park Services: $1.85 million, up $226,934 from last year
Recreation Administration: $4 million, up $47,834 from last year
Athletic Services: $772,793, up $14,379 from last year
Winnie Hooper Center: $272,478 up $11,323 from last year
War Memorial Center: $546,052, up $67,617 from last year
Talbert Center: $390,227, down $3,650 from last year
Selma Burke Center: $450,135, up $30,523 from last year
Special Facilities: $171,933, up $47,236 from last year
Golf Operations: $2.7 million, up $47,742 from last year
PLAN HIGHLIGHTS
Skate park redesign
Hope Park restroom redesign and playground surface replacement
Custodian position relocated from police department
CHARLES MACK CITIZEN CENTERTHE NUMBERS
$1.8 million, up $331,139 from last year
PLAN HIGHLIGHTS
HVAC replacement
Lighting fixture updates
Completion of flooring improvements
PERFORMING ARTS CENTERTHE NUMBERS
Funding moved under the umbrella of the Charles Mack Citizen Center which will oversee the town’s contribution to the Performing Arts Center’s operation
MOORESVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARYTHE NUMBERS
$3.1 million, down $49,950 from last year
PLAN HIGHLIGHTS
Three mini-splits HVAC for Williams wing
Flat roof replacement
Parking lot expansion
PLANNING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTTHE NUMBERS
$1.4 million, up $40,958 from last year
PLAN HIGHLIGHTS
Zoning ordinance update (year two of two)
NC Safe Routes to School Grant (year two of three)
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATIONTHE NUMBERS
$4.4 million, down $183,918 from last year
PLAN HIGHLIGHTS
Fiber expansion
License plate readers
Smart lights at the Mooresville Public Library
Replacement of Simplex Fire Alarm system
PUBLIC INFORMATION
THE NUMBERS
$413,920, up $14,030 from last year
PLAN HIGHLIGHTS
Citizen’s Academy
PEG channel
LEGAL
THE NUMBERS
$653,581, up $257,889 from last year
PLAN HIGHLIGHTS
Increase in outside legal services request from $25,000 to $150,000
FINANCE
THE NUMBERS
$2.7 million, up $123,934 from last year
PLAN HIGHLIGHTS
Economic growth/Iredell County tax collection and assessment services
Annual financial audit
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTTHE NUMBERS
$1.9 million, down $5,905 from last year
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSTHE NUMBERS
$3.2 million, down $7 million from last year
PLAN HIGHLIGHTS
Brawley School Road widening project (50 percent reserve)
East-West Connector Project
CRISI grant design funds
MANAGER’S OFFICE
THE NUMBERS
$1.1 million, down $141,988 from last year
PLAN HIGHLIGHTS
HVAC replacements
Town hall roof covering repair/replacement
