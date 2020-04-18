Suspending service disconnections and waiving late fees will be considered by the Mooresville Board of Commissioners at their virtual meeting Monday.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on mooresvillenc.gov.live.
Questions or comments can be submitted to publiccomment@mooresvillenc.gov and must adhere to the three-minute time limit when read.
The suspending of service disconnections is one of a number of items on the consent agenda. The consent agenda will be approved in one motion unless a board member wants an item removed for further discussion.
The board will consider a resolution allowing Town Manager Randy Hemann to suspend disconnections for services and to waive late fees and penalties for non-payment of water and sewer services during the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other items on the consent agenda relate to the coronavirus pandemic as well. The board will consider authorizing Hemann to temporarily suspend charging and collection of library fines, overdue charges and other fees and extend due dates for library materials.
Also to be considered is modification of leave policies for town employees under the state of emergency. Once the pandemic has subsided and the state of emergency lifted, the town is considering allowing for advance sick and vacation time to staff in need, up to a maximum of two weeks.
The board is also expected to accept the donation of Tyvek suits from Sunbelt Rentals and 34 hand sanitizer kits valued at $1,360 from David Rau Industries. Each kit contains six application bottles and one large refill bottle.
Other items on the consent agenda include:
Approving an agreement with HDR, Inc., for a maximum of $638,500 for completion of the Water and Wastewater Comprehensive Master Plan. The plan is to guide future capital expenditures to meet current and future utility needs.
Awarding a contract to Clarion Associates LLC for an update to the town’s zoning ordinance. The contract is not to exceed $198,415. A total of $100,000 was budgeted toward this in the 2019-20 budget and the remainder will be included in the draft for the 2020-21 budget.
Consider accepting the following streets in the Lakewalk Subdivision for maintenance: Blueview Road, Little Indian Loop and Canoe Pole Lane.
Consider approving a contract with Charles R. Underwood, Inc. for a maximum of $64,246 for removal and rebuilding of pump number one at the Mazeppa Booster Pump Station.
The board will also hear a report from Hemann and hold a closed session.
