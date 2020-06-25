Coronavirus Food Assistance Program available for Iredell farmers

CFAP is a program facilitated by the United States Department of Agriculture and will use funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities to provide relief to direct support agricultural producers as well as the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
CFAP will provide vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline or who had losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face additional significant market costs.
Eligible commodities include: » Non specialty crops: malting barley, canola, corn, land cotton, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, durum wheat, and hard red spring wheat.
» Livestock: Cattle, hogs, and sheep (lambs and yearlings only)
» Dairy and wool
» Specialty crops: Of significance to North Carolina: apples, blueberries, peaches, strawberries, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, garlic, lettuce, green onions,dry onions, potatoes, and sweet potatoes
Applications are processed through the local Farm Service Agency office beginning through Aug. 28.
Call the Statesville Farm Service Agency at (704) 872-5061 to make an appointment and visit farmers.gov/cfap for more information.