Cheerwine, the iconic, 103-year-old cherry soft drink from Salisbury, is thanking people for “creating cheer” on social media with 11 weeks of prizes.
From now until Aug. 23, entrants in the Uniquely Southern Summer Contest can win a summer supply of Cheerwine, Cheerwine merchandise and summer staples and essentials. Cheerwine’s fellow Southern brands — including Goo Goo Cluster, Cook Out, Food Lion, Utz, Troutman Rocking Chairs, Palmetto Moon, Omega Sports, Toadfish Outfitters and Nectar Sunglasses — are also offering prizes such as beach gear to a rocking chair to delicious Southern treats to the “cheer ambassadors.”
For a chance to win, entrants share a photo on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter showing “how they are creating summer joy and optimism using the hashtag #CheerwineSummer,” according to a news release.
Photos must also include Cheerwine to be eligible.
“Everyone could use an extra boost right now, and we’re looking forward to seeing and sharing how people are creating cheer this summer,” Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, stated in a release. “We’re thankful to our prize partners, rich and storied Southern brands that want to join us in delighting people promoting goodwill with summer goodies.”
A panel of judges will select the best entries based on “visual appeal, uniqueness and how well posts depict how contestants are creating cheer around them,” the release states. “There is no limit to the number of entries per person, and all entries will be eligible to win weekly prizes throughout the duration of the contest.”
For more information on the contest and complete rules, visit Cheerwine.com/contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.