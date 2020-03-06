Saturday, March 7
Yard sale
A yard sale to benefit the Ladies Thursday Ministry at First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from the indoor yard sale will benefit the ministry. Antiques, plumbing supplies and other items have been donated and will be for sale at the event.
Musical Heritage Weekend
Statesville Historical Collection, 212 N. Center St., begins at noon. Free and open to the public. The North Carolina/Iredell Musical Heritage Weekend will feature the thumbpicking style of playing the guitar with today’s events focusing on workshops throughout the day. Those interested can bring an instrument and get instruction from the artists.
Sunday, March 8- Thursday, March 12
Spring Revival
Greater Holy Temple No. 1, 404 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville. Guest speaker will be bishop Daniel Horton, Holy Church of Christ, 838 Rocky River Road, Lancaster. For more information, call Annette Houston at 704-929-5484 or email annettehouston52@gmail.com.
Monday, March 9
American Legion Post 65
Supper Meeting
2446 Salisbury Road, 5 p.m. sign in. Meet-and-greet fellowship and hamburger and hot dog supper at 6 p.m. Desserts and/or side dishes are always appreciated. Bring your best homemade pie for dessert — there will be first-, second- and third-place ribbons. At 7 p.m. there will be an Amazing Magic Show from Andy Lackey. A short business meeting will follow. All 65 family members are invited: Legion, sons, riders, and auxiliary. Nonmember veterans and veteran descendants and their guests are invited to attend. For more information, call 704-872-5098 and leave a message.
Tuesday, March 10
American Legion Meeting
North Iredell American Legion Post 113, 3085 Harmony Highway, Harmony, will hold its regular meeting. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. with the business meeting at 7. All veterans are invited.
Lupus Foundation Support Group
The March Lupus Foundation Support Group-Iredell County will meet from 6-7 p.m. at the Collier Enrichment Center, 110 W. Allison St. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month and there is no charge to attend. Drop-ins are welcome. Contact the LFANC at info@lupusnc.org or call 877-849-8271, ext. 1, or visit www.lupusnc.org.
Tuesday, March 10- Friday, March 13
Old-Time Revival
Harvest Baptist Church, 193 Watermelon Road, Statesville. 7 p.m. nightly. Host pastor is Dr. Donald Gant, guest speaker is Doug Thompson, guest musicians are the Orange Family. Friday night is youth night and includes hot dogs and chips.
Wednesday, March 11
Happy Seniors Club
The Happy Seniors Club meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road. The entertainment for March is Billie-Fae Gill. The meeting is at 10 a.m.
Thursday, March 12
Club meeting
The Golden Age Club for seniors 55 and older meets at 10 a.m. at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road.
Saturday, March 14
Walk in Your Strength 5K
Troutman ESC Park, 400 N. Eastway Drive, Troutman. Supports all individuals who deal with autoimmune diseases. Represent your color, such as lupus — purple, breast cancer — pink. All proceeds go to aiding families who deal with these diseases. $15 early bird, $8 children 16 and younger. Register at www.steps2destiny.org. Registration begins at 8 a.m., walk begins at 9:15 a.m. For more information, contact Myrah Lykes or Latoya Lackey Peterson at steps2destiny8@gmail.com or 704-380-0524.
Unity Alumni Meeting
Unity Center, Salisbury Road, Statesville. 2 p.m.
Iredell County Republican Men
The Iredell County Republican Men’s meeting will be held at 8 a.m. at the Boxcar Grill, 3103 Taylorsville Highway. Breakfast is at 7 a.m. and the meeting is at 8 a.m.
Sunday, March 15
Two Horns and a Harp
Trinity Episcopal Church, 801 Henkel Road, Statesville. 3 p.m. Chris Caudill, Rachel Niketopoulos and Vonda Darr perform. Tickets are $20 at the door, 18 and younger admitted free.
Men’s Day Service
Gray’s Chapel United Church of Christ, 1719 Lynwood Dr., Statesville, will be celebrating its annual Men’s Day service at 3 p.m. The speaker will be Bishop Wilford Walls, of Bethlehem Holiness Church in Statesville. All are invited to attend.
Monday, March 16
Statesville Christian
Women Club Luncheon
The event will be at 11 a.m. at the Statesville Civic Center, located at 300 S. Center St. Cost is $12 per person. The topic this month will be “A Decision for Adventure”. The speaker is Linda Snider from Lexington. The feature will be music by George Hensley. For reservations or more information call Vickie at 704-495-5054.
Wednesday, March 18
Veterans Coffee
Outback Steakhouse, 979 Folger Drive, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Light breakfast and Daylight Donuts. Sharing of veterans information and benefits. Don Timmons and Trellis Supportive Care. All veterans and guest are welcome to attend and no charge. More information, call 704-880-7001
Saturday, March 21
REPUBLICAN PARTY ANNUAL CONVENTION
The Iredell County Republican Party Annual Convention will be held at the Iredell County Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 200 S. Center St. Delegate registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 8:55 a.m. Precinct meetings will begin at 9 a.m. A delegate fee of $5 will be collected at the convention. This is the yearly county convention.
Thursday, March 19
Friends of NRA Banquet
Iredell County Friends of NRA Banquet and Auction. Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville. Advance tickets $40. 6 p.m. For more information, contact Randy Bridges at 704-657-5383.
Snacks for Service Drive
Snacks for Service for local first responders community drive-up and drop-off project at the Statesville Women’s Club Clubhouse at 515 West End Ave., Statesville. Drop off items from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and between 5:30-7:30 p.m. Items needed include water in bottles smaller than 8 oz., power drinks, individually wrapped fruit snacks, individually wrapped cookies and crackers, individually wrapped granola bars and protein bars and new stuffed animals. Items will be give to First Responders Support Services to distribute in times of need.
Consignment Sale
Angel’s Armoire Children’s Consignment Sale will be at Troutman First UMC, 204 Mills Avenue. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/angelsarmoire.
American Legion Post 65 Fellowship Night
American Legion Post 65 Fellowship Night returns at 6 p.m. Bingo 6-8:30 p.m. On the third Thursday of every month, the group will get together to have some fun with friends. Only $2 per card to play. Bingo with prizes. Bring a finger food to share with friends. All veterans and veteran-descendants and their guest are welcome. You do not have to be a member to attend. Donations are appreciated. More information, call 704-872-5098
Friday, March 20
Consignment Sale
Angel’s Armoire Children’s Consignment Sale will be at Troutman First UMC, 204 Mills Avenue. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/angelsarmoire.
Saturday, March 21
Consignment Sale
Angel’s Armoire Children’s Consignment Sale will be at Troutman First UMC, 204 Mills Ave. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/angelsarmoire.
Thursday, March 26
DAV meeting
The Harold Littlefield Chapter 68 of the DAV will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 218 Bakery Lane for a business meeting. A service officer will be present concerning claims. All veterans are welcome to attend. For information, call Commander Mark Armstrong at 704-775-4499 or davchapter@att.net.
Friday, March 27
Port-A-Pit fundraiser
New Perth ARP Church, 204 West Avenue, Troutman. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 per plate, which includes a half chicken, beans, slaw, roll, dessert and bottled water. Delivery is available for 10 or more plates to the same address. Call 704-528-5565. All proceeds go to the church’s preschool and after-school programs.
Thursday, April 9
Club meeting
The Golden Age Club for seniors 55 and older meets at 10 a.m. at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road.
Thursday, April 23
DAV meeting
Saturday, May 9
Fish fry and yard sale
Faith Deliverance for Jesus will host a fish fry and yard sale beginning at 11 a.m. The church is located at 2103 E. Greenbriar Road. The event will feature food and all types of items for sale. For more information contact 704-495-2839.
Thursday, May 14
Club meeting
The Golden Age Club for seniors 55 and older meets at 10 a.m. at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road.
Thursday, May 28
DAV meeting
Thursday, June 11
Club meeting
The Golden Age Club for seniors 55 and older meets at 10 a.m. at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road.
Thursday, June 25
DAV meeting
Thursday, July 9
Club meeting
The Golden Age Club for seniors 55 and older meets at 10 a.m. at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road.
Thursday, July 23
DAV meeting
Thursday, Aug. 13
Club meeting
The Golden Age Club for seniors 55 and older meets at 10 a.m. at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road.
Thursday, Aug. 27
DAV meeting
Thursday, Sept. 10
Club meeting
The Golden Age Club for seniors 55 and older meets at 10 a.m. at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road.
Thursday, Sept. 24
DAV meeting
Thursday, Oct. 8
Club meeting
The Golden Age Club for seniors 55 and older meets at 10 a.m. at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road.
Thursday, Oct. 22
DAV meeting
Thursday, Nov. 12
Club meeting
The Golden Age Club for seniors 55 and older meets at 10 a.m. at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Club meeting
The Golden Age Club for seniors 55 and older meets at 10 a.m. at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road.
Every Monday and Wednesday
Community Clothes Closet
Clothing, shoes, accessories for the whole family. Free. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Troutman First UMC, 204 Mills Ave., Troutman.
Every Thursday
Community Clothing Closet
Clothing for all ages. Free household goods. Photo ID required. First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., 1-2:45 p.m.
Divorce Care Support Group
Troutman First United Methodist Church, 204 Mills Ave. 6:30-8 p.m. through April 2. For more information, call the church at 704-528-5110.
Every Saturday
Community breakfast
Hot meal, clothes, hygiene products and fellowship available for those in need. Free to all. Offered every Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m. at Calvary Chapel, 110 Moose Club Road.
Every Second Thursday
Food pantry
Christ Boulevard United Methodist Church, 1947 E. Broad St., will have a food pantry from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Park and enter behind the church.
