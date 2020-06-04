Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN DAVIE...CENTRAL IREDELL AND NORTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT... AT 739 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR STATESVILLE, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. LOCATIONS TO BE IMPACTED INCLUDE... STATESVILLE, TROUTMAN, COOLEEMEE, CLEVELAND, MOUNT ULLA, TURNERSBURG, PIEDMONT RESEARCH STATION, WOODLEAF, SCOTTS AND COOL SPRINGS. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH, DIME SIZE HAIL AND VERY HEAVY RAINFALL RATES UP TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THESE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND SATURATED SOIL CONDITIONS WILL CAUSE SCATTERED TREES AND POWER LINES TO FALL. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE AN INTERIOR ROOM. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL MAY FLOOD AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE, SUCH AS DITCHES AND UNDERPASSES. AVOID THESE AREAS AND DO NOT CROSS FLOODED ROADS. WATER LEVELS OF SMALL STREAMS MAY ALSO RISE RAPIDLY. SEEK HIGHER GROUND IF THREATENED BY FLOOD WATERS. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO AND TV STATIONS, AS WELL AS LOCAL CABLE TV OUTLETS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&