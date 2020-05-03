In this Nov. 30, 2019 file photo, Duke's Chris Rumph II (96) celebrates in front of Miami's Jarren Williams (15) after Duke made a defensive stop during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C. Football players and other college athletes are facing challenges when it comes to following nutrition plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rumph has been staying with family and eating home-cooked meals as he tries to gain strength amid the pandemic that has shut down college and professional sports.