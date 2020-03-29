Iredell County now has 20 reported cases of coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
There are now 1,040 reported cases in the state of North Carolina, according to officials. The state is updating the total number each morning. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases was 935. This continues the trend of the state number growing by more than 100 cases a day.
Iredell County had 18 in Saturday morning’s report.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is outlining cases on a county-by-county map.
Of the statewide cases, 46 percent are in the 25-49 age range; 24 percent in the 50-64; 16 percent in the 65 and older; 12 percent in the 18-24 and 1 percent in 17 and under age ranges. There have been 18,945 tests completed in the state. There have been four deaths, a number that does not include a Virginia resident who died in Cabarrus County. Currently, 91 people are hospitalized with the virus.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg County has 298 confirmed cases. Cabarrus has 27, Gaston has 18, Rowan has 14 (with one death), Catawba has 12, Davie has six, Lincoln has two and Yadkin has one.
With 70 percent of the hospitals reporting their patient count to the states, there are 691 available of 3,223 ICU beds in the state and 5,726 of 14,594 regular hospital beds available as of Sunday morning.
