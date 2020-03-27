Gov. Roy Cooper will issue a stay in place order at his 4 p.m. news conference today, according to North Carolina Sen. Vickie Sawyer.
Sawyer posted on her Facebook page that the order will go into effect Monday at 5 p.m. and will last for 30 days.
