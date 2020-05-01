For more information: Get tips from the U.S. Census Bureau about how to avoid census related fraud and scams. Learn more about the stimulus payments on IRS.gov. Read up on phishing scams at BBB.org/PhishingScam. Learn more about scams related to COVID-19 at BBB.org/Coronavirus.

If you’ve been a victim of a scam related to the 2020 Census or economic stimulus payments, be sure to report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others to spot a scam before it’s too late.