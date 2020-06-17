Have you ever wondered how the Confederate monument ended up in downtown Statesville to begin with? As discussion heats up on whether it should be moved, here is a brief look at its history:
Statesville citizens started discussing a monument in honor of fallen Confederate soldiers at the town’s Memorial Day celebration in 1893. Concord had just erected a similar monument and a local attorney had spoken at the celebration.
The local Daughters of Confederacy organization and female residents raised the money through suppers, dances, carnivals, ballgames and concerts. People also canvassed neighborhoods and built a carousel near the courthouse to solicit donations. The Landmark newspaper sold confederate prints for $1 for the monument.
It took 10 years to raise $1,816, and the monument was installed in December 1905.
This information comes from Steve Hill and the Statesville Historical Collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.