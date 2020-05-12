A Rowan County man was arrested on multiple charges related to a gambling establishment operating under the pretense of being a convenience store/landscaping supply business in Landis.
Jack Lewis Faggart, Jr., 59, of China Grove, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after a monthlong investigation.
On April 16, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Snack Shack, 3125 N. Cannon Blvd., Landis.
The search warrant was based on information developed during an undercover operation and resident complaints that the business was a gambling establishment and also violating Governor’s Executive Order No. 120, Section 1.b., which required business establishments that allowed gaming activities (e.g. video poker, gaming, sweepstakes, video games, arcade games, pinball machines or other computer, electronic or mechanical devices played for amusement) to close at 5 p.m. March 2.
The order was in effect until at least April 24.
The investigation showed that the Snack Shack had 19 gambling machines, all slot machines by definition of state law, the Sheriff’s Office reported. These gaming machines operated with several types of software and 13 of the machines had money receivers and some still had currency in them, authorities said. The machines allowed patrons to bet more than eight credits and the business was paying cash for winnings, both violations of state law, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
Seized during the search of the business were six central processing units (CPU’s) connected to gaming terminals, three motherboards, one server at the Point of Sale, document and $11,343 in cash, authorities said. Records showed that the gaming machines were taking in more than $10,000 per week and profiting multiple thousands of dollars per week, authorities reported.
On Tuesday additional search warrants were executed by the Sheriff’s Office at the Snack Shack and a second location. Seized during these searches were documents and an additional $13,920.
At the time of the execution of the search warrants on April 28, Faggart was cited for violating Governor’s Executive Order No. 120, Section 1.b.
On May 12, Faggart was charged with the following offenses:
» Two counts of operating/possessing a slot machine
» Permitting the use of a slot machine at a location under his management or control
» Possessing gaming machines that allowed the machines to exceed the limits of eight accumulated credits or replays
» Operation of more than five video gaming machines.
Faggart was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are committed to enforcement of the state’s gambling laws and if any gaming establishments reopen after the expiration of the Governor’s executive orders, the Sheriff’s Office will aggressively investigate and prosecute those involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.