THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTH CENTRAL CATAWBA COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... WEST CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 445 AM EDT SATURDAY. * AT 436 PM EDT, RAINFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 4-8 INCHES SINCE MONDAY OVER THE HEADWATERS OF THE CATAWBA RIVER AND ASSOCIATED TRIBUTARIES HAS CAUSED HIGH FLOWS ALONG THE CATAWBA RIVER. AS THE FLOODWAVE PASSES THROUGH THE CATAWBA RESERVOIR CHAIN, POOL ELEVATIONS WILL RISE AND FALL IN SUCCESSION. DUKE ENERGY IS AGGRESSIVELY MOVING WATER THROUGH THE RIVER SYSTEM IN ORDER TO MANAGE THE HEAVY RAINFALL. AS A RESULT, LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE IS ABOVE FULL POOL AND WATER IS SPILLING OVER THE DAM. LAKE LEVELS ARE CURRENTLY ABOVE ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE BUT THE PEAK OF THE FLOODWAVE HAS PASSED AND CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO GRADUALLY IMPROVE. THEREFORE, A FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR NUISANCE FLOODING THROUGH AT LEAST TONIGHT OR UNTIL THE LAKE FALLS BELOW ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE. * AS OF 300 PM, LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE IS AT 102.4 FEET AND FALLING SLOWLY. ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE: 102.00 FEET MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 103.00 FEET FORECAST: LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE COULD RECEDE BELOW 102.0 FEET LATER TONIGHT. IMPACTS: BETWEEN 102 AND 103.0 FEET...SIGNIFICANT INUNDATION OF LOW-LYING AREAS INCLUDING RESIDENTIAL YARDS, DOCKS, AND BOAT-LAUNCH AREAS IS ONGOING AROUND LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE. * FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LAKE LEVELS, PROJECTIONS, OR DAM RELEASES, PEOPLE ARE ENCOURAGED TO VISIT HTTP://LAKES.DUKE-ENERGY.COM OR CALL 1-800-829-5253. * RESIDENTS ALONG LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE SHOULD CONTACT CATAWBA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TO UPDATE THEIR CONTACT INFORMATION USING THE FOLLOWING DIRECT LINK TO THEIR COMMUNITY ALERT SYSTEM WEB PAGE AT: WWW.CATAWBACOUNTYNC.GOV/ONLINE-SERVICES/COMMUNITY-ALERT-SYSTEM/ PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS, FISHERMEN, KAYAKERS, AND OTHER LAKE USERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION DURING ELEVATED LAKE LEVELS AND DOWNSTREAM RELEASES. AVOID AREAS ALONG THE STREAM BELOW DAMS RELEASING WATER. CAMPERS AND OTHER RESIDENTS ALONG THE LAKESHORE MUST BE PREPARED TO RETREAT TO HIGHER GROUND IF LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE. STAY WEATHER AWARE AND MONITOR LAKE LEVELS CLOSELY. &&