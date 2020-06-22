A new lawsuit filed by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy brings forward for the first time the legal claim that the local chapter owns the Confederate statue that the city removed from downtown Winston-Salem last year.
Although the UDC’s main contention remains that Forsyth County owns the statue and that Winston-Salem was wrong to remove it, the UDC’s new lawsuit, filed May 4 against the city and county, raises an alternative claim that the UDC owns the statue and that the city illegally took the group’s property.
“In a nutshell, the city had no legal right to take possession of the monument, let alone remove it from its 117-year-old location,” attorney James A. Davis, representing the UDC, said in an email.
The statue was put up in 1905 on the corner of a downtown block where the Forsyth County courthouse stood.
The city took down the statue on March 12, 2019, and had it put into storage, where it remains today. Because of public protests for and against the presence of the statue, and citing protests in other North Carolina cities in which Confederate statues were toppled, city officials said the statue posed a public safety threat.
The UDC, which had once claimed ownership of the statue, took a different stance when it sued the city and Forsyth County on Jan. 31, 2019, in advance of the statue’s removal. The UDC asserted that because Forsyth County excluded the statute when it sold the courthouse property in 2014, the county considered that it owned it.
The UDC position was that since the county owns the statue, the statue falls under a state law passed in 2015 that forbids the removal of monuments on public property.
The county denied ownership of the statue when it responded to the 2019 UDC lawsuit. The county said that its permission for the UDC to put the statue at the courthouse did not signify that the county had ever taken ownership of it.
As well, the city has argued that the statue no longer stood on public land after the county sold the courthouse property to a private developer for conversion into apartments in 2014.
The ownership of the statue isn’t the only thing at stake in the lawsuit: The UDC says the removal of the statue is an infringement of speech, a violation of equal protection rights and a case of unlawful seizure — all constitutional claims.
When Forsyth County Superior Court dismissed the UDC’s original lawsuit on May 8, 2019, Judge Eric Morgan found that the UDC’s lack of a claim of ownership of the statue was in part grounds for ruling that the UDC did not have the right to sue over the statue’s removal.
The UDC appealed Morgan’s ruling, but the N.C. Court of Appeals has not yet issued a decision on the appeal.
If the alternative claim that the UDC owns the statue were to prevail, the UDC is asking the court to award the organization the “fair market value” of the statue, which it estimates as being more than $25,000.
Davis said the new UDC lawsuit also puts the local chapter back into the case. Last year, during a hearing, Davis took a dismissal of the local chapter from the case. Davis said he did that to avoid an involuntary dismissal that would have resulted because the local chapter had never filed the proper certificate with the Register of Deeds office. That certificate has since been filed.
As well, the new lawsuit makes a claim for attorney fees and costs.
Although the new lawsuit maintains that the city’s removal of the monument deprived the UDC of the monument, the city offered in 2019 to move the monument to Salem Cemetery. The cemetery has a section where Confederate veterans were buried adjacent to each other.
City attorney Angela Carmon said the city would answer the claim of depriving the group of the statue in its answer to the new lawsuit.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, who had made contacts with the UDC before 2018 in a bid to find a new home for the statue, said Friday he hasn’t spoken to anyone in the UDC about the monument since its fate got tied up in the court system.
Joines said that if the UDC wants the statue, “we would try to work with them on where they would like to have it put.”
