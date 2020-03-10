The North Carolina Society of Historians is conducting its 79th annual competition for state, regional and local historians and genealogists who excel in the collection, preservation and promotion of Tar Heel history.
Awards will be presented during the society’s annual meeting this fall to winning authors, publishers or creators of history books, fiction, DVDs, journals, newsletters, magazine and newspaper articles and museums.
The Historian of the Year for 2020 will also be named.
Nominations in all categories are now being accepted.
Each entry must involve North Carolina history. Except for the Historian of the Year category, nominees need not be residents of North Carolina. Submissions should be mailed to NCSH, Inc., P.O. Box 93, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673-0093.
Each nomination must be submitted on an official entry form, which may be downloaded from the website www.ncsocietyofhistorians.org.
For more information, call NCSH President Maxine McCall of Drexel (email djmcm61@gmail.com) or Executive Director Larry Griffin of North Wilkesboro (email yourbrainhealth@gmail.com).
Nominations must be postmarked no later than June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.