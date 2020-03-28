I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, on a wonderful spring day that came from out of nowhere.
Nevertheless, an old guy still gets absorbed in national drama, same as you — this coronavirus business — then suddenly I am distracted by the sound of lawn mowers.
I once loved mowing, then we moved to a retirement community. Now a crew of young men arrive to do it once a week and roar around all afternoon while I read novels. Perhaps I’d be happier if I mowed.
Work was my parents remedy for a boy with the blues or boredom.
We lived on a farm and my parents had little tolerance for gloom. Their remedy: So, you’re sad or bored — do something about it. Being moody doesn’t make you special. Everybody has bad days. Don’t whine. You think you’ve got it bad, think again: Kids in Russia would jump at the opportunity to have your life.
So, you learned to keep it to yourself.
If you complained or moped, you were given two options: go outdoors and play or do something useful, which was code for “The yard needs to be mowed. Now.” Dad worked all day and shouldn’t have to mow the lawn when he came home, not while he had a healthy 13-year-old boy to do the job.
So, I did it.
I found lawn mowing satisfying — the simple repetitiveness, the roar of the engine, the success of giving a shaggy looking patch of ground clean, well defined borders, and carpet-like grass. Once you shut off the mower, you’d earned the right to sit in the shade with a cold cola drink in a green glass bottle and when you did, you realized your unhappiness had evaporated.
I was a 1960’s bookish kid, though not smart, very timid, a daydreamer given to brooding when my mother suggested I read Anne Frank’s “Diary of a Young Girl” in which a 13-year-old kid like myself, during World War II, was forced to hide in an attic, fearful, while Germany’s National Socialist Workers Party (Nazis) rounded up her friends and family and put them into horrible forced-labor camps.
“Anne Frank” gave a moody boy a certain perspective — things could be worse. Much worse.
A boy realizes nobody is sewing yellow stars on your clothes or pulling you out of an attic by your hair with the intention of killing you. You are not hiding from mobs of crazed people who believe government is the key to utopia. You have a home, a bed, a dog that loves you, and a large comic book collection. Be grateful.
Somehow this character-building value system lost traction and our culture embraced mindless anger — bad heroes in movies, dysfunctional rock stars, troubled, addicted, nice middle-class kids trying to “find themselves”, which is all interesting but life must go on. Angry rebels are interesting from a distance, but one under your roof is exhausting.
I guess it’s natural for kids to alarm their parents, be moody, read garbage, listen to loud music, get ugly tattoos, but it never leads to much that’s worth the trouble. Whereas learning something useful — carpentry, math, raising livestock, teaching, good manners — leads you beyond self-importance and into unexpected friendships and valuable experiences. Eventually you learn to be a decent person.
And now under threat of contagion, families are once again sitting down to eat together, doing chores together, people are reaching out to each other — life continues to move forward. Things could be worse. Much worse.
The virus, COVID-19, will hopefully go away. Be grateful, and stay healthy out there.
