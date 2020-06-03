The number of coronavirus cases in Iredell County jumped to 284 Wednesday afternoon, numbers from the Iredell County Health Department indicated. That’s an increase of seven from figures reported Tuesday.
Of those that tested positive, 190 are assumed or estimated or recovered, 84 are isolated at home and four are currently hospitalized.
Six people have died in the county from the virus.
County numbers broken down by age range indicate 5% are 0-17, 11% are 18-24, 41% at 25-49, 29% are 50-64 and 14% are over the age of 65.
The county indicated men and women are being afflicted by the disease at equal rates.
Numbers statewide increased 30,777 positive cases, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. That’s an uptick of 888; the department reported 29,889 cases on Tuesday.
The state has completed 449,263 tests. It also reported 939 virus related deaths as of Wednesday with 684 people currently hospitalized.
Mecklenburg County still leads the state with 4,670 positive cases and 96 people have died.
Other neighboring counties reported the following:
Rowan County has 688 cases with 35 deaths and Wilkes County reported 500 cases and six deaths. Cabarrus County has 500 cases with 22 deaths and Catawba County reported 241 cases and seven deaths. Yadkin County has 196 cases with three deaths and Davie County has 105 cases with two deaths.
Lincoln County has 78 cases and Alexander County has 38.
