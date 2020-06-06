Iredell County reported no new cases of coronavirus since Friday afternoon.
The number of cases is 327.
There were 290 reported cases as of Thursday. Of those who tested positive, 222 are assumed or estimated to be recovered, 95 are isolated at home and four are currently hospitalized, the Iredell County Health Department reported.
Six people have died in the county from the virus.
The county provides an update Monday through Friday.
Of those who have tested positive, 42 percent are aged 25-49. Twenty-seven percent of the positive tests are among those aged 50-64, 14 percent among those 65 and older, 11 percent among those 18 to 24 and 5 percent are among those 17 and under.
The county indicated men and women are being afflicted by the disease at equal rates.
At the state level, cases rose to positive 34,625 cases, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on its 11 a.m. update Saturday.
The state has completed 497,350 tests. It also reported 992 virus-related deaths as of Saturday with 708 people currently hospitalized.
Mecklenburg County still leads the state with 5,358 positive cases, and 106 people have died.
Other neighboring counties reported the following as of Saturday morning:
Rowan County has 735 cases with 35 deaths, and Wilkes County reported 507 cases and six deaths. Cabarrus County has 571 cases with 23 deaths, and Catawba County reported 284 cases and eight deaths. Yadkin County has 215 cases with three deaths and Davie County has 115 cases with two deaths.
Lincoln County has 101 cases and Alexander County has 43.
