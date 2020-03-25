The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released new recommendations for North Carolina clinicians and laboratories related to testing for COVID-19, according to a news release.
The guidance was shared with Iredell County medical providers by the Iredell County Health Department on Monday, according to a Wednesday news release from the Health Department. The new recommendations state that people with mild symptoms of coronavirus do not need testing and “should be instructed to stay at home to recover”, the release states. Mild symptoms are defined as having fever and cough.
With mild symptoms, the treatment is focused on symptom management, according to a release.
The release outlines the reasoning, and the precautions, as follows:
Having a positive test does not change this management. Even coming out to be tested may spread illness to others in the community, including those at higher risk of complications and health care workers. People not infected could become so when seeking testing. Anyone who develops mild symptoms should self-isolate at home until at least seven days since symptom onset and 72 hours after symptom resolution (absent of fever without the use of fever-reducing medication with improvement in respiratory symptoms).
If someone with mild symptoms who is self-isolating at home starts having shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest discomfort, altered thinking or bluish or grayish colored skin, nails or lips, they should receive medical treatment immediately. The health department advises anyone self-isolating at home to tell your medical provider (call before going), 911 and all first responders that you are worried that you might have the virus that causes COVID-19. This gives them the opportunity to use the appropriate personal protective equipment before providing you care.
“We must do all we can to protect our health care workers and first responders. We are only at the beginning of community transmission. These critical services are necessary to protect the health and safety of others,” said Jane Hinson, Iredell County health director.
The department also urged residents to continue practicing social distancing in an effort to limit exposure to others and to protect yourself as best as possible, the release states.
Social distancing means the avoidance of crowded places and maintaining distances of at least six feet from other people, the release states.
