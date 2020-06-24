Iredell County saw a modest increase in coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, climbing to 593 total. There are 344 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 225 who are isolated at home. Fifteen people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, according to the Iredell County Health Department.
In Iredell, 51% of the cases involve females, while 49% involve males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-eight percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 11% among those 18-24 and 8% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 200 cases, which is seven additional since the Health Department report on Tuesday afternoon,
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 244, which is nine new cases, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 149, a growth of 10.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 56,174 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That is an increase of 1.721 cases since the Tuesday morning report.
There have been 1,271 deaths attributed to the pandemic. There have been 791,285 tests completed and 906 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 9,333 cases with 144 deaths, Rowan has 1,076 cases with 38 deaths, Cabarrus has 912 cases with 27 deaths, Catawba has 600 cases with 10 deaths, Wilkes has 560 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 286 cases with four deaths,
Lincoln has 199 cases and no deaths, Davie has 163 with three deaths and Alexander has 73 cases with no deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.