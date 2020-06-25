Iredell County sees 37 new coronavirus cases, 630 total

Iredell County saw a modest increase in coronavirus cases as of Thursday, climbing to 630 total. There are 351 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 253 who are isolated at home. Seventeen people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, according to the Iredell County Health Department.
In Iredell, 51% of the cases involve females, while 49% involve males.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-eight percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 11% among those 18-24 and 8% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 211 cases, which is 11 additional since the Health Department report on Tuesday afternoon.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 257, which is seven new cases, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 162, a growth of 13.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 57,183 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That is an increase of 1,009 cases since the Tuesday morning report.
There have been 1,290 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 811,278 tests completed and 891 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 9,614 cases with 144 deaths, Rowan has 1,088 cases with 38 deaths, Cabarrus has 936 cases with 27 deaths, Catawba has 641 cases with 10 deaths, Wilkes has 561 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 293 cases with four deaths,
Lincoln has 208 cases and no deaths, Davie has 169 with three deaths and Alexander has 76 cases with no deaths.