Iredell County sees 57 new coronavirus cases, 687 total

Iredell County saw a modest increase in coronavirus cases as of Friday, climbing to 687 total. There are 356 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 305 who are isolated at home. Seventeen people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, according to the Iredell County Health Department.

In Iredell, 51% of the cases involve females, while 49% involve males.

Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 11% among those 18-24 and 8% among those 17 and under.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 226 cases, which is 15 additional since the Health Department report on Tuesday afternoon.

The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 280, which is 13 new cases, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 181, a growth of 19.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.

A total of 58,818 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That is an increase of 1,635 cases since the Thursday morning report.

There have been 1,303 deaths attributed to the pandemic.

There have been 836,725 tests completed and 892 people are currently hospitalized.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 9,944 cases with 144 deaths, Rowan has 1,118 cases with 39 deaths, Cabarrus has 978 cases with 27 deaths, Catawba has 660 cases with 10 deaths, Wilkes has 564 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 299 cases with four deaths,