A prayer for peace during the pandemic
Oh Lord, your people are crying out
Please hear our prayers; ease our pain
Speak peace to this mountain before us
Touch us with your healing hand.
Fear has gripped the hearts of many
Each day the death toll soars
Life as we’ve known it is now disrupted
As this virus runs its course.
Death is spreading rapidly through our nation
Riding on the wind, it seems
Leaving behind a trail of tears
Broken families — broken dreams.
Loved ones separated from those infected
No visits and sometimes no goodbyes
Sadness on so many faces
Joy for those who survive.
Come to us, oh Lord, we pray
By faith, united we stand
Please forgive our many sins
Bring healing to our land.
We pray that many will come to know you
Your perfect love, your blessed peace
Walk among us, precious Savior
Put hearts and minds at ease.
We thank you for every blessing
Praise you for strength, each race to run
Our lives we trust within your hands
Not our will, but thine, be done
Kay Parker
Cleveland
