A prayer for peace during the pandemic

Oh Lord, your people are crying out

Please hear our prayers; ease our pain

Speak peace to this mountain before us

Touch us with your healing hand.

Fear has gripped the hearts of many

Each day the death toll soars

Life as we’ve known it is now disrupted

As this virus runs its course.

Death is spreading rapidly through our nation

Riding on the wind, it seems

Leaving behind a trail of tears

Broken families — broken dreams.

Loved ones separated from those infected

No visits and sometimes no goodbyes

Sadness on so many faces

Joy for those who survive.

Come to us, oh Lord, we pray

By faith, united we stand

Please forgive our many sins

Bring healing to our land.

We pray that many will come to know you

Your perfect love, your blessed peace

Walk among us, precious Savior

Put hearts and minds at ease.

We thank you for every blessing

Praise you for strength, each race to run

Our lives we trust within your hands

Not our will, but thine, be done

Kay Parker

Cleveland

