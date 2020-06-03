Iredell Health System recently named several employees to nursing leadership positions at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Charles Wolfe is the new director of the Two North Nursing Unit, the hospital’s cardiac telemetry unit. He most recently worked as the assistant director of the unit.
After starting at Iredell Memorial in 2015 as a staff nurse on the renal/oncology unit, Wolfe has worked as a clinical coordinator of infusion care services and as an information systems clinical project lead.
With almost a decade of professional healthcare experience, Wolfe holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Phoenix and an associate degree in nursing from Davidson County Community College.
“I look forward to continuing my work with the Two North staff to provide excellent and compassionate, patient-centered care to the residents of our community,” Wolfe said.
Kellie Roten is the new assistant director of Iredell Memorial’s Five North Nursing Unit.
Roten started with Iredell Memorial in 2010 as a weekend CNA while in nursing school at Mitchell Community College. She joined the Five North Unit in 2016 and became its clinical coordinator in 2018.
“I have had a lot of support from my co-workers who have really inspired me to step up into leadership roles,” Roten said. “I am very passionate about encouraging staff and connecting them with resources in order to deliver quality and compassionate care to patients.”
Roten graduated from Mitchell Community College with an associate degree of nursing in 2013 and from Winston-Salem State University with a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 2018.
“When caring for a patient, we care for the whole patient. We see them as more than just a diagnosis or a surgical procedure. We care for the person mentally, physically, and emotionally. One of the beautiful parts of nursing is how we aren’t just helping heal the patients physically, but also as a whole,” she said. “I am very honored to be a small part of such a great team and organization. I look forward to growing with the organization and to help inspire wellbeing together.”
Haley Hammer is the new interim director of Iredell Memorial’s One North Nursing Unit. She began with Iredell Health System as a graduate nurse 13 years ago and worked in Iredell’s critical care unit and in its education department as a clinical educator.
“One North feels like home to me as it is the unit I started on as a new nurse. It has a great team that deeply cares about its patients,” she said.
Hammer holds a Doctor of Nursing Education and Leadership from Gardner-Webb University.
“My nursing philosophy developed through my experience of working in this unit as a new graduate nurse,” she said. “That philosophy includes the core concept that patient care should be a top priority and the basis of any decision made. In my leadership style, I still hold on to this philosophy; everything goes back to ensuring that patients are receiving the best care possible.
“Iredell is a fantastic place to work, and I feel very honored to have the opportunity to lead such an exceptional team of healthcare providers.”
Brenda Cary is the new director of Iredell Memorial’s Five North Nursing Unit. Prior to joining Iredell, Cary worked in private practice as a nurse practitioner in child adolescent psychology. She holds a Master of Science in nursing from Rutgers University, was an Honor Society of Nursing member from North Carolina, and was honored as a Great 100 Nurse.
“I enjoy working with the staff here. They are very receptive to new ideas and always looking forward to delivering the best possible patient care,” she said.
Jennifer McDermott is the new Three North Nursing Unit assistant director.
In her 30 years as a nurse, she has managed nursing units in pediatrics, labor and delivery, clinical care and others. She has specialized in employee health, infection prevention, and nurse practice education.
“I have a passion for learning as well as educating my fellow clinicians. I believe we never stop learning. I have been a nurse for 30 years and still learn something new every day,” she said.
McDermott is also a legal nurse consultant who helps staff understand the importance of protecting their nursing license through proper documentation.
“I am passionate about giving our patients and their families the best of care with genuine compassion,” she said.
