RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper says that the first coronavirus-related unemployment payments will be paid starting next week as the state is flooded with tens of thousands of claims.
Cooper issued a statement Sunday saying that the state has received approximately 270,000 claims in the past two weeks, most of them related to COVID-19 as businesses close or scale back. The state reported bout 22,000 claims on Saturday alone. By comparison, the state received about 7,500 claims in the first two weeks of March.
“Thousands of workers have lost jobs, but their bills don’t stop. My administration is working overtime to get unemployment checks out now.
“We’ll keep pushing every day for more state and federal help to save our workers and their families,” said Cooper.
As of Sunday afternoon, Iredell County has 21 reported cases of coronavirus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are now 1,167 reported cases in the state of North Carolina, according to officials. The state is updating the total number each morning.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases was 935.
That continues the trend of the state number growing by more than 100 cases a day.
Iredell County had 18 in Saturday morning’s report.
DHHS is outlining cases on a county-by-county map.
Of the statewide cases, 46 percent are in the 25-49 age range; 24 percent in the 50-64; 16 percent in the 65 and older; 12 percent in the 18-24 and 1 percent in 17 and under age ranges. There have been 18,945 tests completed in the state. There have been four deaths, a number that does not include a Virginia resident who died in Cabarrus County. Currently, 91 people are hospitalized with the virus.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg County has 298 confirmed cases. Cabarrus has 27, Gaston has 18, Rowan has 14 (with one death), Catawba has 12, Davie has six, Lincoln has two and Yadkin has one.
With 70 percent of the hospitals reporting their patient count to the states, there are 691 available of 3,223 ICU beds in the state and 5,726 of 14,594 regular hospital beds available as of Sunday morning.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.