North Carolina is now reporting 1,584 cases of coronavirus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Wednesday morning, there are nine deaths officially recorded in the state. The tally does not include a Virginia resident or two others county health departments confirmed had died in Cabarrus County nor a Wilkes resident that county’s health department reported on Tuesday.
Iredell County remains at 25 reported cases.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg County, which leads the state, is reporting 444 cases with one death. Cases in other surrounding counties are: Cabarrus has 45, Rowan has 24, Catawba as 14, Davie has 11, Lincoln has five, Yadkin has three and Wilkes and Alexander have two each.
There have been 26,243 tests completed in the state and 204 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
