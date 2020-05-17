The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 530 cases of COVID-19 cases since Saturday morning.
In Iredell County, the numbers increased by 12 from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, a report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated. State records indicate there are 188 cases in Iredell.
Health officials reported 180 cases as of Friday afternoon.
Iredell County does not provide an update on weekends.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported by the county as of Friday afternoon.
The state reported 17,982 cases Saturday morning across 99 counties. The update Sunday morning reported 18,512.
Health officials tallied statewide coronavirus-related deaths at 659 as of Sunday morning; there were 652 deaths Saturday.
Officials said North Carolina had conducted 248,944 tests, with 493 people currently hospitalized from the pandemic. That’s an increase from 491 hospitalized Saturday.
NCDHHS also reported that Autumn Care, a congregate living facility in Statesville, has three coronavirus cases. Two staff and one resident are infected, the state reported.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As for neighboring counties, numbers from the state’s morning reports show that Mecklenburg County leads the state in infections with 2,591 coronavirus cases and 63 deaths.
Cabarrus County has 379 cases and 19 deaths though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 526 cases and 25 deaths.
Alexander County has 21 cases. Catawba County has 100 cases and two deaths. Davie County has 45 cases and two deaths. Lincoln County has 48 cases. Wilkes County has 423 cases and one death. Yadkin County has 103 cases and one death.
As of Friday afternoon, the north had 32 cases, central has 60 and south has 88.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started reporting cases for each ZIP code last week.
The ZIP codes for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
In 27020, there are 14 cases. In 27028, there are 24 cases. In 27055, there are 42 cases. In 28678, there is one case. In 28634, there are six cases. In 28660, there are four cases. In 28636, there are two cases.
In 28689, there are four cases. In 27013, there are 11 cases. In 28166, there are four cases. In 28677, there are 37 cases and two deaths. In 28625, there are 30 cases.
In 28036, there are 16 cases and one death. In 28115, there are 40 cases and two deaths. In 28117, there are 44 cases and one death. In 28125, there are three cases.
These totals do not include the additional eight cases reported by the state.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
