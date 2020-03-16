On Monday, Jennifer Barraclough, manager of the South Iredell Senior Center, said the South Iredell Senior Center is closing to the public in light of coronavirus concerns.
According to the CDC, older adults have a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus, a note from the center stated. “South Iredell Senior Center is committed to the health and well-being of our participants and do not take making these decisions lightly. We are taking all actions necessary to keep our center and participants healthy.”
The center hopes to reopen on April 1, but is evaluating the decision prior to that.
All scheduled and drop-in activities are canceled and the fitness room will be closed. Staff will remain at the center weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to take calls and emails.
“We understand that our seniors continue to have needs during this uncertain time,” the note states. “We are here to help in any way that we can to connect you to resources in our community.”
AARP Tax-Aide has suspended appointments until further notice. Those with appointments will receive a phone call with details. No new appointments are being taken.
“We strongly urge older adults to make wise decisions to stay home, especially if their health or any chronic disease would make them more susceptible to any virus, including flu,” the note states. “Together we will work to remain healthy and address this public health challenge.”
For more information, call 704-662-3337 or email sisc@iredellcoa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.