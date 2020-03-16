State health officials said Monday they are not at the point of recommending that bars, fitness centers and restaurants close because of the virus that causes COVID-19.
However, state health director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson said people and businesses are being asked to follow the updated federal guidelines of having more than 50 people at a gathering for the next eight weeks.
“We are aware of the actions taken by some other states,” Tilson said when asked whether North Carolina is ready to amend its coronavirus policies on those public settings.
The governors in Illinois and Ohio have ordered restaurants to stop providing dining services and convert to delivery and takeout.
“We asked that individuals and businesses follow the guidelines that have been laid out, recognizing that things are rapidly evolving and as the governor determines further actions are necessary, we will take them,” Tilson said.
Tilson said North Carolina “is just not there” for instituting a curfew or lockdown. She said the executive order of banning public gatherings of more than 100 individuals remains in effect.
Meanwhile, Watauga County’s first presumed case of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported by state health officials.
On Monday, Campbell University in Harnett County reported one presumed case of COVID-19 had been identified on the main campus. The student is in isolation.
Two others have also been asked to self-quarantine, one whose initial test was negative and another who is awaiting results.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there is one new case, raising the state’s total to 33.
No deaths have been reported in North Carolina and there is only one individual who has been hospitalized.
There are no new reported cases in Forsyth County beyond the two disclosed last week.
Tilson said that as of Monday morning, the State Laboratory of Public Health has tested 329 people for the new coronavirus. That’s up from 160 on Saturday morning.
A “presumed positive” result means the patient has tested positive at the state level but is awaiting confirmation by the CDC.
The state public health system has access to test about another 1,300 individuals, along with those tests being administered by private laboratories, such as LabCorp.
Cases have been found in 14 counties, primarily in the Triangle and along the southeastern corner of the state.
The majority of cases remain in the Triangle area, with at least 11 cases in Wake County. Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties are the only other counties with more than one positive case.
In addition to Watauga and Harnett, others are in Brunswick, Catawba, Chatham, Craven, Durham, Johnston, Onslow, Wayne and Wilson.
Tilson said there has been no documentation of community spread.
Testing still remains dedicated to individuals who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 — individuals who are experiencing severe respiratory and other viral symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath and a sore throat.
Most of those individuals will be tested first for other possible causes of their illness, such as flu or strep throat.
DHHS recommended Thursday that long-term and assisted-living care facilities not allow visitors “with the exception of end-of-life situations or other emergent situations determined by the facility to necessitate the visit.”
Recommendations also include: not allowing any visitors with respiratory illness; screening visitors for symptoms of acute respiratory illness at the entrance of the facility; instruct visitors to limit movement within the facility; and maintain a log of all visitors who enter COVID-19 resident rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.