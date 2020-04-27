Before the COVID-19 pandemic, on most evenings the aromas of a home-cooked meal would waft down the halls of the Ronald McDonald House on Hawthorne Road.
Since 1984, The Ronald McDonald House in Winston-Salem has provided accommodations and free meals to families from out of town who have children receiving medical care at local hospitals.
Even with coronavirus sheltering orders in place, the local house — one of about 350 worldwide — has remained open to shelter those in need, but with some necessary changes.
One of those changes is that no volunteers or visitors are allowed inside the house. That change alone affected dozens of people who routinely volunteered to cook meals for what can be 60 or more guests when the house’s 35 rooms are full.
“That’s been the biggest challenge for us,” said Chuck Kraft, the house’s executive director. “No one except family and essential staff are allowed in, and the staff is now on a flex schedule so only four or five are in the house at one time.”
(SECU Family House, which provides accommodations and meals to out-of-town patients and caregivers, closed its doors in early April, and worked to find alternative lodging for remaining guests.)
The Ronald McDonald House provides dinner seven nights a week, and five to six of those dinners used to be meals cooked in the house’s kitchen by volunteers. But the house’s stove and oven have sat cold since March.
The good news is that Ronald McDonald House has successfully switched to restaurant deliveries. Even before the pandemic, the house served some restaurant meals. McDonald’s contributed dinner every Monday night. Other area restaurants such as Bonefish Grill regularly contributed, too.
In the last month, the house has received meals from about 20 different local restaurants, some chains and some dependents.
In some cases, the donation of the food has come from the restaurants themselves. In other cases, volunteers who once cooked have dug into their pockets to pay for restaurant takeout. The house also has received some cash donations to fill the gap.
Occupancy has decreased, too, partly because some non-urgent surgeries and treatments have been postponed. On March 3, before sheltering orders took effect, the house had 30 families. Now it has just 11 families, or a total of 19 guests.
But they still need to be fed.
Debbie Frahm is one volunteer who has continued to provide meals during the pandemic. She’s just getting them from a restaurant instead of cooking them with a few friends like she used to do.
Frahm has been volunteering at Ronald McDonald House for 12 years in a variety of ways. She got into it by making quilts for families. And lately she has mostly worked in the house’s Family Room at Brenner Children’s Hospital, providing coffee, snacks and conversation — though that room is now closed because of COVID-19 social-distancing precautions.
So instead Frahm has provided several meals from one of her favorite restaurants, the Olive Tree on Stratford Road
“It’s such a good Greek restaurant, and it’s family-owned,” Frahm said. “They’re always very accommodating, and this (pandemic) has devastated them.”
Manager Chris Minerali of the Olive Tree said that Frahm has been a good customer to the Olive Tree, placing three or four large orders for the Ronald McDonald House over the past month.
“We don’t get orders like that. We’ll get orders for 10 or 12 at lunch, but nothing that big,” Minerali said. “Every bit helps. Business is way down.”
“I can’t do this forever,” Frahm said, “but it’s such a good cause. And this is kind of a win-win where I can help support the restaurant and help people at the house.”
In fact, other restaurants and nonprofits have benefited from similar donations. Angelo Ballas, the owner of The Grecian Corner, said that a couple weeks ago a regular customer who requested anonymity placed orders of $1,000 or more to different homeless shelters in town. And he was so touched by the gesture that he took 30% off the bill. “I just thought as gracious as she was, I wanted to help, too,” Ballas said.
The donations do not go unnoticed by the recipients.
Kate Richard of Fayetteville is a 19-year-old wife and mother who is simultaneously trying to raise her 8-month-old son while caring for her 21-year-old husband Keith, an active-duty Army personnel, who has stage four medulloblastoma, or cancer of the brain and spine. (Though Ronald McDonald House’s focus is on children, rules allow for providing services to people from birth through age 21.)
The Richard family was up here in February for two brain surgeries, and now Keith Richard is getting a three-week radiation treatment, so he is able to stay with his wife and child at night in the house.
Kate Richard said that the situation has been both hard and strange.
“Having a baby, he hates to be cooped up. Sometimes I can take him outside, but we’re in our rooms probably 90% of the time,” she said.
Ordinarily, dinnertime at the house would be a time of socializing, a welcome respite from the hospital visits when families could relax and share their common struggles.
“The common areas were places for sharing,” Kraft said. “We don’t have TV in the bedrooms, so people would come out, and we find that families’ best coping mechanisms are typically each other. But now all our common areas are closed.”
Kraft said that most of the chairs were removed from the dining room to enable social distancing.
“I don’t really see a lot of people at meals,” Richard said. “Sometimes I feel like I’m staying in a big house by myself, but we’ve enjoyed the food. We really liked it when we had K&W,” she said.
“And I just feel safe staying in here. I don’t feel safe when I have to go out, because I have a baby and my husband’s immune system is super, super weak.”
Ellen Finger, 53, of Bryson City said she often gets back from Brenner’s around 10 p.m., so she’s late for dinner, but grateful there is always a meal waiting for her. Finger has been here since January because her 9-year-old daughter, Willa, who has Down’s syndrome, has had a series of complications that started with RSV and pneumonia and led to pulmonary hypertension and right-sided heart failure.
She said that the Ronald McDonald House is “a little less happy” since the pandemic hit, but that’s to be expected, and she has had nothing but a positive experience there.
“Everyone is very kind and caring about my needs as well as my child’s needs,” Finger said. “I respect their firmness in sticking to their rules for hygiene and cleaning.”
She missed the homecooked meals but has enjoyed a lot of the restaurant takeout.
“It’s different not having the volunteers coming in and hearing the noises and smelling the food — that’s gone. But I’m still eating well,” she said.
“I go in later at 10 p.m. But there is usually another person or two, far apart at another table, and we speak — so I’ve never felt isolated in that sense. There’s a lot mutual respect.
“Oh, and every Tuesday morning, someone has brought Krispy Kreme doughnuts. That’s been great!”
Kraft said that the Ronald McDonald House has been fortunate to receive such support. Several food businesses have made outright donations, including Five Loaves Catering, Little Richard’s BBQ and California Fresh Catering. And individuals have made donations through many others. The house lists all participating businesses as well as ways the public can help on its website, www.rmhws.org.
“I told the staff that our backup plan is that if no one else can provide a meal we’ll get in the kitchen and cook it ourselves,” Kraft said. “But that hasn’t happened. We’ve had a tremendous outpouring of support. The community has stepped up in an unbelievable way.”
