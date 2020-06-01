In this Aug. 7, 2011, file photo, a worker uses a high-pressure hose to clean seats in Papa John's Stadium, in preparation for the upcoming Louisville NCAA college football season in Louisville, Ky. Billions has been spent on state-of-the-art sports facilities over the last quarter-century, but there is no way to prevent the potential spread of a virus through coughing or sneezing. Officials are working on safety protocols and looking at new technology in hopes of making stadiums and arenas as safe as they can.