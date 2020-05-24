20200525_srl_news_downtown
REA WHITE / STATESVILLE RECORD & LANDMARK

Downtown Statesville is showing its respect for those lost while serving in the military. City of Statesville government offices will be closed today in observance of Memorial Day. There will be no garbage collection today. The city begins Phase 2 of its reopening on Tuesday. For more details on that, visit statesville.com.

