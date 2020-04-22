Mooresville Police Department and local fire departments thanked health care workers Tuesday — while maintaining social distancing.
A line of police cars, Iredell EMS and fire trucks with lights flashing drove along Medical Park Road near Lake Norman Regional Medical Center at 7 a.m. during shift change in a “Parade of Lights.”
“It is always important to recognize our health care providers and even more so in today’s time with the impacts of COVID-19,” Mooresville Deputy Fire Chief Shane LaCount said. “Most people know our community is a family, and these health care workers are a vital part of that family.”
A handful of health care professionals stood outside, watching the procession. Some recorded the parade on their phones. Others simply smiled as the first responders passed.
“Every day they (healthcare workers) report to work and give of their expertise and time to make sure our families are cared for,” LaCount said. “We wanted to make sure they knew that their commitment is recognized and appreciated beyond measure.”
Capt. Robert Dyson of MPD said the department wanted to let health care workers know first responders support them and appreciate the sacrifices they are making during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Unlike our officers, those in the health care field don’t get the exposure of being seen daily by the public we all serve,” Dyson said. “This event was our way of shining a light on these unsung heroes in an effort to make sure everyone knows the hard work, dedication and effort they put in everyday to help our community.
“These special people are playing a huge role in getting our lives back to normal as quickly as possible and for that we wanted to salute them.”
