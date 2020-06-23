June 25, 1950 began the Korean War, known also as the “Forgotten War.” I can assure you it is not forgotten by the men who fought and came home less than they went and the families that lost their loved ones during this horrific war.
This day should be remembered, and special honor given to those who paid the supreme sacrifice in giving their lives for the freedoms we held so dear for every American.
The Korean War lasted 3 years until a truce was established. The Korean War has not been given the recognition as WWII or Vietnam because it was sandwiched between these two wars. War is HELL and there is nothing glamorous about the horrors of war.
I remember the cries of young men dying in the frozen hills of North Korea in bitter 50 degrees below zero by the Chosin Reservoir that froze the bodies of dead North Koreans along the frozen winding road where we fought, outnumbered by the Chinese 20 to1.
These battles were fought night after night.I remember the awful cries of American boys dying in the frozen hills of Korea.
I remember the North Koreans having to fight hand to hand combat after running out of ammunition and being wounded and blown down hill 812.
I remember running through fire from the North Koreans to rescue a fellow Marine and carrying him back to the Navy Corpsman begging him to patch him up not knowing he had made the supreme sacrifice with his life. I remember his name, Cunhaw.
Freedom is not free. It was paid for by the blood of our veterans so that our fellow Americans could live in a free country. Please educate your children about the wars our country has fought in so that they know their freedom was paid for in blood and that Communism was defeated by our victory over North Korea.
Let us not take these freedoms for granted for they came at a high price that someone was willing to sacrifice their life for and could easily slip away right before our eyes.
Let us remember the importance the Korean War played in our country’s history. Teach your children that it is because of the veterans that they have what they have today, the most precious gift they can ever possess; Freedom.
Take the time and thank a veteran for his service so that he does not feel that it was all in vain.
When the uniform comes off, the battle still rages on for our veterans long after the physical war ends. God bless all Veterans. Freedom is not free. Let us never forget!
This poem was written by my wife Vivian when I told her of the story of Marine Cunhaw.
A Mother’s Son
As I held his lifeless body, I wondered what I would say
To console the loss to his mother for the price he had to pay
He had not asked to participate in the ugliness of war
But for his country he gave his all she would see him nevermore
I could tell her of his bravery, how he proudly gave his life
To help others live in peace and save them from this strife
She should know how deep his love was and the last word he ever would utter
As he closed his eyes in eternal sleep with his last breath he whispered, Mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.