Name: Tom Anderson
Location: Statesville
Car year/make/model: 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Nickname: Volkswagen
R&L: When and how did you acquire the car?
Tom Anderson: In 2014, I bought the car from my brother who had just bought it from a friend. The car needed bodywork and an engine.
R&L: Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).
Tom Anderson: It has a 1600 engine with dual carbs, 90% body restoration, transmission rebuild and a complete engine rebuild and restoration. It has a custom 500 watt stereo system.
R&L: Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?
Tom Anderson: My brother tells me I swindled him out of the car now that it runs!
R&L: What excites you most about owning this car?
Tom Anderson: I got to spend quality time with my father-in-law, Bill Miller, rebuilding the motor and car for about two years. Bill was a career Volkswagen mechanic and owned his own old-school Bug shop. It was a lot of stress relief for both of us and was a fun adventure.
