Name: Tom Anderson

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle

Nickname: Volkswagen

R&L: When and how did you acquire the car?

Tom Anderson: In 2014, I bought the car from my brother who had just bought it from a friend. The car needed bodywork and an engine.

R&L: Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Tom Anderson: It has a 1600 engine with dual carbs, 90% body restoration, transmission rebuild and a complete engine rebuild and restoration. It has a custom 500 watt stereo system.

R&L: Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?

Tom Anderson: My brother tells me I swindled him out of the car now that it runs!

R&L: What excites you most about owning this car?

Tom Anderson: I got to spend quality time with my father-in-law, Bill Miller, rebuilding the motor and car for about two years. Bill was a career Volkswagen mechanic and owned his own old-school Bug shop. It was a lot of stress relief for both of us and was a fun adventure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.