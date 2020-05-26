In this 2019 photo provided by Smoke Sessions Records, musician Jimmy Cobb poses for the release of his album "This I Dig of You" in New York City. Cobb, a percussionist and the last surviving member of Miles Davis' 1959 "Kind of Blue" groundbreaking jazz album which transformed the genre and sparked several careers, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his New York's Manhattan home. He was 91.