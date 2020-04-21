The Old Time Fiddlers & Bluegrass Festival, long a staple in Union Grove, has been canceled this year.
“Because of the risks to our extended Fiddlers Grove Family caused by COVID-19, the Van Hoy family has decided it is in the best interest of our friends, musicians, loyal attendees and the community” to cancel this year’s festival, a news release states.
The event is annually held on Memorial Day weekend.
"With a deep commitment to our community, we feel this is the appropriate and responsible decision for us to make in these uncertain and difficult times" Hank Van Hoy stated in the release. “I am certain that this is the decision that my parents, Harper and Wansie Van Hoy, would have made if they were here.”
This would have been the 50th consecutive celebration of traditional old time and blue grass music at Fiddlers Grove. The event, founded by Harper Van Hoy in 1970, would have also celebrated the 97th year of the continuation of the fiddling competition tradition begun in 1924 by Harper Van Hoy's dad, H. P. Van Hoy.
“For the past 49 years, thousands of people attended the three-day event at Fiddlers Grove participating and reveling in the traditions of the music,” the release states. “The Festival celebrates, presents, promotes, and perpetuates old time and bluegrass music.”
The event is more than just three days of listening to music. Attendees have the chance to participate in workshops and jam sessions and even to compete in a variety of categories.
Bands annually perform throughout the evening and camping is available.
Among the regulars to the Fiddler Grove event are The Cockman Family, The Trailblazers, Clay Lunsford, Green Grass Cloggers, Cane Creek Cloggers and Wicker & Jones.
“We will celebrate our 50th next year,” Van Hoy stated. “Our Festival and traditions at Fiddler's Grove have been built through the years by the skill of our musicians who put their heart and soul into the music and the attentive devotion of the families who come to our Festival to come to hear and hear the music they love. It will be with great joy and happiness to be gathered once again in Union Grove on Memorial Day weekend 2021 and we look forward to seeing you then."
For more information visit www.fiddlersgrove.com or email info@fiddlersgrove.com.
