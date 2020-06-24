Summer on the Square musical entertainment set to return to Taylorsville

In partnership with the Town of Taylorsville and Alexander County Government, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announced the adjusted schedule for the annual Summer on the Square Free Concert Series.
The series of free summer concerts will kick off on Saturday, July 11 featuring the Silver Hawk Band. This schedule change is the result of the restrictions in place at this time for outdoor events due to COVID-19.
The first Summer on the Square performance is at 6 p.m..
The Silver Hawk Band performs a variety of rock, country, and gospel music. The band features Rick, Donnie and Chris Hedgepeth, Barry Davis, Tommy Phillips and Carroll Huffman.
The free community event will be held at the Alexander County Courthouse Park, located at 131 W. Main Ave., Taylorsville. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.
Summer on the Square will continue with free concerts in August and September.
On Friday, Aug. 14, local band Shake Down will provide the musical entertainment for Summer on the Square. Shake Down will perform from 7-9: p.m.. Known for their unique blend of beach music, rock ‘n roll, Motown, and Top 40, Shake Down is a variety band that provides a mixture of both past and present. Shake Down entertains audiences with energetic music that appeals to all ages.
The June performance by the YaYa’s has been re-scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 due to the COVID-19 guidelines in place in June.
An open acoustic jam session will open the concert from 5 until 6 p.m. Bring your instruments and join in. The YaYa’s will play from 7 until 9 p.m..
Summer on the Square, a unique collaboration between local government and the arts is credited with providing diverse live music and cultural entertainment in downtown Taylorsville at no cost to the public.
In case of rain, concerts will be moved to The Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road). Information about a change in venue can be obtained by tuning in to B86 Radio or checking the center’s Facebook page on the day of the event. Audience members are encouraged to bring camp chairs, family, and picnic blankets. On-site food and concessions will be available.
Any changes in the schedule will be announced.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or follow the center on Facebook and Instagram.
This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the funding of Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program.