HICKORY — A male shot into a vehicle at a Marathon gas station in Hickory killing two men Sunday night, police say.
There have been no arrests in the case and police are searching for the suspect.
Hickory Police responded to a call at the Save More Convenience Store, a Marathon gas station, on First Avenue SW around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. A black male with a handgun, wearing a gray hooded jacket and black pants, walked up and fired several shots into a vehicle where two male subjects were sitting.
The suspect fled on foot, running south toward Second Avenue SW.
Officers found Xzavion Rashawn Watts, 20, and Damarion Isaiah Sharpe, 16, in the rear seat of a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with gunshot wounds, according to the release. Sharpe was pronounced dead at the scene. Watts was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.
According to the release, the suspect appeared to know the victims and targeted them.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Carlos De Los Santos at 828-261-2621 or email at cdelossantos@hickorync.gov.
