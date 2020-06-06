A large group of people gathered at a shopping center in the 600 block of River Highway Saturday for a mobile protest.
Organizers of the event said it aimed to address police brutality, more equitable treatment of minorities by law enforcement and a call on elected officials to take action.
Outside of Ashley Furniture Store, cars with signs saying everything from “Black Lives Matter” to “Racism is a disease” populated the parking lot. People, some wearing facemasks and many not, walked from around either sharing stories or talking about work to be done.
The route took protesters from N.C. 150, by the Mooresville Police Department on Iredell Avenue and into downtown Mooresville. The official count on the number of cars involved was 215.
South Iredell NAACP Chapter President Curtis Johnson said there can’t be racial equality until black lives are valued as much as the lives of other citizens.
As for what Johnson wants to see come out of the protest, he said a police department that is more racially diverse and thoroughly involved in the community is a necessity. “I’m hoping that we’ll show some unity in Iredell County and that enough is enough,” he remarked. “And say that enough is enough.”
On Saturday, the Mooresville Police Department released a statement saying it’s committed to serving all community members and enhancing the quality of life by working with the public.
The department also outlined several policies the agency already has in place, like banning chokeholds and strangleholds, requiring warning before discharging firearms and the use of deescalation actions.
Saturday’s protest comes as a reaction George Floyd’s death. In late May, a video showed Floyd, who is black, die after an officer held a knee on his neck for several minutes.
The four Minneapolis officers involved have since been fired from their positions, and charged in connection to Floyd’s death. Former officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, faces a second-degree murder charge.
Protests have since erupted across the country, some turning violent. North Carolina has seen protests in places like Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Charlotte. Saturday also marked a memorial service for Floyd in his North Carolina hometown of Raeford.
The city of Mooresville released a statement earlier in the week, saying it agreed with the actions of the Minneapolis Police Department to release the officers involved with Floyd’s death. Johnson said the statement felt hollow and lacked any real resolve from MPD Chief Ron Campurciani.
Protester Alexis Adams said she was attending not only because her grandparents were NAACP members but to promote unity on multiple fronts. “Right now we need to focus on the black lives that are being brutally taken from us without any accountability,” she said.
Mooresville Graded School District Board member Leon Pridgen said he hopes the sentiment lasts. “This is a nice moment, but will it feel any different a week later?” he said.
Haley Fay took the time to write a message on the back of her car with some spare makeup she happened to have on hand. She said she came out because she’s tired of seeing it take decades of protest to accomplish change in how police operate with people of color.
“It’s just ugly,” she said.
