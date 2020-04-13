Pete Barger explained why he donated more than two dozen cases of hand sanitizer to the N.C. Highway Patrol with one simple statement.
“Because we can,” Barger, the owner of Southern Distilling, said Friday.
And Barger has employed this basic philosophy since the outbreak of the coronavirus led to a run on hand sanitizer and made it difficult for emergency personnel to find.
Southern Distilling, a local company that makes liquor, added sanitizer to its list of products after the pandemic caused a shortage of the product. Barger said it was an easy transition.
“Since alcohol is the base component in hand sanitizer, it wasn’t difficult,” he said.
And, since he transitioned to making hand sanitizer, Barger and Southern Distilling have donated cases of the product to law
enforcement and emergency services.
On Friday, Barger, his wife, Vienna and their daughters, Lily and C.O., were on hand to provide cases of the hand sanitizer to troopers from across the region.
The bottles will be given out to troopers in Troop F, which is comprised of 10 counties, including Iredell.
“These will go from Lincoln to Burke to Ashe and Alleghany counties,” said Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger. The bottles will be distributed to troopers from Mooresville to the Virginia line.
Barger said he’s glad to see the hand sanitizer going to good use. “It’s great to see what it means to these guys,” he said.
Barger said he believes in providing emergency personnel with a basic tool to help keep them safe as they serve their communities.
“I’m glad to be able to do it,” he said.
After they loaded the boxes into their vehicles, the troopers expressed their appreciation to Barger.
Barger told them he was thrilled to be able to help them and he would donate again if needed.
“If you need anymore, let us know,” he said.
