Jennifer Revollar was walking into the Mulberry School Apartments on Thursday, ahead of a man she cares for, when she heard a loud noise. Revollar realized a large tree fell and trapped the man she was caring for underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene. “We came back from the grocery store and were going inside, and the tree fell on him,” she said. “I got past it and he didn’t.” Jackie Jones, a resident of the apartments, said she heard the loud bang. “I thought it was a wreck,” she said. “All I know is I heard a loud bang.” Statesville Fire, Iredell EMS and Iredell Rescue all responded to the call at around 2 p.m. Thursday. The tree fell in the parking lot of the Mulberry School Apartments. The Statesville Police Department is investigating the death. No further information was available Thursday afternoon.
