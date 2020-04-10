The man who died after being struck by a tree Thursday afternoon was a 61-year-old Statesville resident.
Theodore Adams was leaving his car in the parking lot of the Mulberry School Apartments on Mulberry Street when a large tree was blown down, the Statesville Police Department reported.
Adams’ caregiver, Jennifer Revollar, said Thursday that they had just returned from the grocery store and the tree fell. She said it fell as she walked toward the apartment building.
The police department reported three vehicles were also damaged by the fallen tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.