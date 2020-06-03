Newton residents and leaders gathered outside the Newton Police Department and marched through downtown demanding change while promoting a peaceful protest.
Protesters held up their signs for those driving by to see.
Among the phrases on the signs were, “Black Lives Matter” and “We will not be silent.”
Many people driving through downtown Newton showed their support by honking their horns and giving protesters a thumbs up.
Newton resident Jayda Patterson made a simple request while participating in the protest.
“I want to see change,” she said. “I want (the police) to recognize everybody, not by just their color, but for who they are.”
Patterson was one of the first to arrive at the planned protest sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota.
The crowd, which numbered at least 100, also marched to the 1924 Courthouse and back at least twice.
Maiden High School senior Gabby Markwalder came to Newton with three classmates to protest.
Markwalder said she wasn’t there to cause riots or damage anything. She just wanted to be heard.
“I’ve seen too much with the media and police brutality on African Americans,” Markwalder said. “Racial profiling is not moral. It breaks my heart to see it in America. The George Floyd incident really threw me over and that’s why I’m here protesting. I just want to make a change.”
Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said he was concerned about outside participation in the event. “If you’re coming here to protest and do the right thing, that’s what you need to come here for,” he said.
Sipe said he spoke with officers as they arrived for work Tuesday morning. “I told them the same thing I tell them all the time,” he said. “Go out there. You’re professionals, you know what you’re doing, you know how to do your job. We always do the right thing.”
Not all who were there agreed with the protest.
“Drop your signs, it’s a waste of time,” one man yelled out from his car.
Don Bramblett, a man who was standing near the police station during at least part of the protest, said he was part of the “anti-protest” and was there to support the police in “any possible way that I can.”
“They need to understand they’re not dealing with the police here,” Bramblett said. “They’re dealing with the citizens and we’re not bound by the same things that they are.”
Bramblett indicated he brought weapons along but would not say what they were. “I’d rather it be a surprise if it has to come out,” Bramblett said.
Sipe, Catawba County NAACP President Jerry McCombs and black and white religious leaders, spoke to the crowd.
Sipe and McCombs praised the crowd for being engaged and reiterated the need to keep protests peaceful.
In response to a question from the crowd, Sipe said the department addresses problems of police misconduct by “doing the right thing” and holding officers accountable.
“Everybody that we have contact with, we’re treating them the same as we would treat everybody else,” Sipe said. “We’re treating them fair and we’re being consistent.”
At one point, protester Jalen Johnson interrupted Sipe.
“This is not about the police,” Johnson said. “We’re sitting here listening to them talk and talk and talk at us. The reason we’re here is because we’ve been talking and they ain’t been listening.”
Johnson’s comments were followed by cries of amen from the crowd.
“We don’t need to be sitting here listening to him talk to us and listening to these people who have oppressed us for centuries, for years and years, speak at us like we don’t know what’s going on,” Johnson added.
An exchange between McCombs and Johnson followed.
“The last thing you want to do is get upset,” McCombs said.
“I am upset,” Johnson replied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.