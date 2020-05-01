On Monday, Statesville City Council will vote on extending water lines for Larkin Commerce Park near Exit 45 off Interstate 77.
Council members will consider approving the next step of the newest form of a development planned since 2007. Transitioning from a commercial and residential complex to an industrial park, the first phase of Larkin Commerce Park will have three buildings with a total of one-million-square-feet.
The meeting’s agenda documents indicate the water lines will be extended down Moose Club Road, Amity Hill Road and through the development to Dover Road. The city expects to call for bids for the extension in late May or Early June.
The electric department is obtaining most of the property to extend both water and electric utilities. A small easement across 20 parcels along Amity Hill Road will not be included in the electric department’s purchase. The city estimates acquisition for the easement will cost $65,000.
The city’s documents indicate the park’s developer, Keith Corp., plans to complete the first building in October.
Monday’s meeting agenda also contains two public hearings — a hearing is for the request to annex 8.33 acres of property located adjacent to 110 Vance PO road; and a hearing is for the request to rezone this same property from IC-CB (Iredell County Community Business) to R-8MF (Medium Density Multi Family Residential Conditional Use).
The property owners are planning to build 60 residential units for independent senior housing.
The public hearing for the annexation and rezoning were originally set for the March 16, 2020 Council meeting and have been continued twice.
The entire agenda is online at statesvillenc.net/government/agendas_minutes. Or email clerk@statesvillenc.net to have an agenda sent by email.
Council will also:
» Consider amending the special events ordinance to stream line special events permitting and allow more organizations to sponsor events on city property involving the distribution of alcohol.
» Receive the city manager’s recommended budget for 2020-21.
Council members meet at 7 p.m. on Monday. The public can watch a livestream of the meeting on the city’s website.
Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the public will not be able to attend Monday’s meeting in person.
To make sure the public is given access to the meeting, the city is offering several options for viewing and participating in the meeting which begins at 7 p.m.
To view/listen to the meeting only: The meeting will be streamed live at www.statesvillenc.net/live. Recordings of the meetings are available on the city’s YouTube channel.
To listen via Zoom, email the clerk’s office at clerk@statesvillenc.net by noon Monday 4 with your full name and address. You will receive detailed instructions by email on how to join the meeting on Zoom by phone or computer. You will not have access to speak.
To submit comments on one of the public hearing items, submit comments in writing to the clerk’s office at clerk@statesvillenc.net by noon Monday along with your full name, address and the public hearing item you are commenting on. Comments will be read during the council meeting and entered into the minutes. To speak during the meeting, email the clerk’s office at clerk@statesvillenc.net by noon Monday along with your full name, address, phone number and public hearing item. You will receive detailed instructions by email on how to join the meeting on Zoom, by phone or computer.
