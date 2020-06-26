Doing away with police is going backward instead of forward

In the old west, men had to wear guns to protect themselves and their family. Are we coming to that place again? Our Civil War was fought over many issues, but that war was states fighting other states. We are this time a very divided country, unfortunately! A civil war now would be between those who want to follow the Constitution and Rule of Law in this country and those that would have us follow Socialism or Communism. There are no lines or boundaries — just different ways of thinking. The enemy could be a neighbor or co-worker. It is impossible. Anyone who does not want to live by our Constitution and Rule of Law simply needs to live in another country that has that other form of government instead of trying to change this country.
There are those who want to do away with the police. That is ludicrous!!! Having trained people who have rules to follow to keep the law and peace is the only way groups of people can live together. That has been proven. When someone is arrested in the United States, they are not supposed to resist! They are breaking another law when they do that. The innocent person will be released all in good time.
Policemen and policewomen are similar to those in service of our country. They have unique problems because they do things and see things that most of us never do and see. They put their lives in jeopardy each time they go to work. They sometimes have to make instant, life-changing decisions. Police officers are a big help to people in trouble, but one has to remember that they also have to deal with the worst situations and people in society. It is probably hard for them when they have to deal with repeat offenders who are back on the streets. The uncontrolled so-called protests and riots have to be stopped. There is an element in our society that does not care who they are hurting and seem almost completely uncivilized! They are going backward instead of forward.
The bottom line is we have to keep policemen and policewomen so we do not have to carry guns to protect ourselves.
Sue Hinson
Statesville