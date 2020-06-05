Later today, hundreds of protesters are expected to participate in two, separate peaceful events in Mooresville to show their support for George Floyd.
“The Mooresville Police Department will be present at both events to ensure the safety of all participants,” said Kim Sellers, a public information officer for the Town of Mooresville.
The first protest, Drive for Justice, is sponsored by the NAACP.
At 11:30 a.m., approximately 150 vehicles are expected to gather at the Best Buy on River Highway. The MPD will escort them down N.C. 150, past the Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard and conclude at the Mooresville Police Station.
The second event, March for Justice, will feature a march in downtown Mooresville that begins at 3 p.m. A Facebook post by the Town of Mooresville said the event will take place on the Town Hall lawn. There will also be speakers and a prayer vigil.
Town Hall is located at 413 N. Main St.
Sellers said the events’ organizers obtained permits from the MPD, and the protests are deemed lawful.
Organizers for the March for Justice asked anyone attending the event to come with peaceful intentions. Some of the rules they want marchers to observe are: No weapons will be allowed at anytime; water and masks will be provided before the march; signs must be hand-held with nothing attached; banners are welcome.
However, some local businesses including Walmart are prepared for the worst. Walmart boarded up their windows in case the protests turn violent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.