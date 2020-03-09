John Kennedy, JFK, George Smathers

President John F. Kennedy, right, taps out a beat on his fingers and Sen. George Smathers, left, of Florida claps his hands as the orchestra played during the Democratic fund raising dinner at Miami Beach, Florida on March 10, 1962. President Kennedy was principal speaker at the dinner. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

President John F. Kennedy (right) taps out a beat on his fingers, and Sen. George Smathers (left) of Florida claps his hands as the orchestra played during a Democratic fundraising dinner in Miami Beach, Florida, on March 10, 1962. Kennedy was principal speaker at the dinner.

