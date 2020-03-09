AP Photo/Harold Valentine
President John F. Kennedy (right) taps out a beat on his fingers, and Sen. George Smathers (left) of Florida claps his hands as the orchestra played during a Democratic fundraising dinner in Miami Beach, Florida, on March 10, 1962. Kennedy was principal speaker at the dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.