Threat made on social media against Newton Confederate monument

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office nor Catawba County government has received any direct threats or verified information concerning threats to a Confederate monument in Newton, said Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office.
A threat to destroy the monument has been made on at least one social media platform.
“We will protect property here in Catawba County whether that be public or private,” Turk said.
Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said the Newton Police Department is also watching over the monument.
Smitty Smith, a member of the Old North State Flaggers in Catawba County, said he and other members stood out by the monument during a recent Black Lives Matter protest, but said protesters ignored it.
According to the group’s Facebook page, Old North State Flaggers is dedicated to replacing old Confederate flags and erecting new flagpoles on highways.
Smith said Confederate monuments and flags are “for remembering, not celebration.”
Smith said he’s heard the threats made against the monument are not from people living in Catawba County.
The Catawba County Confederate Soldiers Monument sits outside of the old Catawba County Courthouse in Newton. It was dedicated on Aug. 15, 1907, according to historical files from the Newton Library.
According to the historical files, approximately 1,700 Confederate soldiers from Catawba County served in the Civil War.