Vickie Sawyer is the senator for the 34th District of North Carolina, representing Iredell and Yadkin counties. These are her words in reaction to recent events following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while handcuffed with a white officer kneeling on his neck in Minneapolis, Minn. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Protests have been carried out across the county, state and nation throughout the weekend.